 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick

When Was Oreo Invented?

You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts

You may love Oreos, whether dunked in milk, crumbled over ice cream, or crumbled into pie crust. Despite the vast ways you've learned to enjoy the cream-filled sandwich cookie, have you ever stopped to think about its rich history? These fun facts will allow you to see the cookies in a whole new light.

  1. The origin of the name "Oreo" is unknown. Although, one Oreo exec says the name mimics the two O-shaped cookies that make the sandwich. Others claim the "re" comes from the "cream."
  2. Oreos are a total ripoff of Hydrox, the original cream-filled chocolate cookie, which came out in 1908. Oreos weren't released until 1912.
  3. Double-Stuf are actually 1.86 times more stuffed than regular Oreos. Do you feel slightly cheated?
  4. To date, Oreo has over 42 million Facebooks followers. In comparison, The New York Times has 13 million.
  5. Oreo's first crazy flavor was Birthday Cake, released in 2012 for its centennial celebration. Since then, the company releases new flavors quarterly, but our favorites will always be cotton candy and marshmallow crispy.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
OREOFood NewsFun Facts
Join The Conversation
ALDI
Aldi Is Releasing a Freakin' Wine Advent Calendar — Cheers to That!
by Victoria Messina
Apple Pie Oreos
OREO
This Is Not a Drill: Apple Pie Oreos Are Coming to a Shelf Near You!
by Erin Cullum
Mystery Oreos 2017
OREO
Red Alert! Oreo Might Be Releasing a Brand-New Mystery Flavor!
by Hedy Phillips
Chocolate Cadbury Coated Oreos
OREO
These Cadbury Coated Oreos Are an Extravagant Chocolate Clusterf*ck
by Kelsey Garcia
The Cookie Dough Cafe Oreo Flavor
OREO
Edible Oreo Cookie Dough Is Hitting Stores, So Get Your Spoons Ready
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds