When Was Oreo Invented?
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
You may love Oreos, whether dunked in milk, crumbled over ice cream, or crumbled into pie crust. Despite the vast ways you've learned to enjoy the cream-filled sandwich cookie, have you ever stopped to think about its rich history? These fun facts will allow you to see the cookies in a whole new light.
- The origin of the name "Oreo" is unknown. Although, one Oreo exec says the name mimics the two O-shaped cookies that make the sandwich. Others claim the "re" comes from the "cream."
- Oreos are a total ripoff of Hydrox, the original cream-filled chocolate cookie, which came out in 1908. Oreos weren't released until 1912.
- Double-Stuf are actually 1.86 times more stuffed than regular Oreos. Do you feel slightly cheated?
- To date, Oreo has over 42 million Facebooks followers. In comparison, The New York Times has 13 million.
- Oreo's first crazy flavor was Birthday Cake, released in 2012 for its centennial celebration. Since then, the company releases new flavors quarterly, but our favorites will always be cotton candy and marshmallow crispy.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry