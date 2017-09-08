You'll Want to Be a Guest at This Stunning Beauty and the Beast Restaurant

I dined all across the Walt Disney World Resort in search of the most magical, delicious experience. Across all four parks, Be Our Guest at Magic Kingdom is the clear winner in my mind. The Beauty and the Beast-themed restaurant features insanely accurate settings portrayed in the movie like the forbidden West Wing and the stunning ballroom. Half the fun is digesting the gorgeous decorative details because it's nearly impossible to resist gobbling up the tasty French cuisine.

Now, before these photos completely convince you, remember that Disney World reservations open 180 days before your planned visit at 6 a.m. EST. Do yourself a favor and sign up online and book them ASAP! As one of the most popular restaurants at Disney World, you better believe reservations go quick, and there's nothing more disappointing than missing out on a dining experience you had your heart set on. If you're having a hard time finding any availabilities, you can also try calling (407-WDW-DINE, 407-939-3463).

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Walt Disney World for the purpose of writing this story.