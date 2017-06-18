Look Closely! This Pancake Stack Isn't What You Think It Is

Don't be fooled — that delicious-looking stack of pancakes is actually a cake! Duff's Cakemix showed us how to combine breakfast and dessert with this incredible creation. We also learned how to make adorable blueberries and strawberries out of fondant, which we're now obsessed with. Try it out for yourself!

