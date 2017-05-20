 Skip Nav
Cheers! Prosecco-Flavored Cupcake Frosting Exists, but There's a Catch
If you're looking for the perfect dessert to go with your Prosecco-flavored popsicles, you're in luck. Thanks to a recent find by EliteDaily, we now know that Prosecco-flavored cupcake frosting (£2.49) does exist. Described as "perfect for topping and filling cakes and biscuits," the champagne-flavored frosting is surprisingly alcohol free! If Prosseco isn't your drink of choice, Lakeland also offers a ready-to-use Gin and Tonic frosting (£2.49) — also alcohol free — to elevate your basic cupcakes. If these booze-flavored frosting options sounds like something you need, (of course it does), purchase one of each, then learn how you can make your own champagne cupcakes at home.

ProseccoFood NewsFood TrendsCupcakesChampagne
