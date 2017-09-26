 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Finally Stateside, Just in Time For Fall!

It's not really Fall until every last snack or drink or candy you usually eat has become pumpkin-ified. M&M's? Obviously. Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Wouldn't be Fall without one. And now Kit Kats are going full-on pumpkin this season, too.

According to foodie Instagram @Junkbanter, these new Kit Kats can possibly be found at Kroger locations. So far, they've been spotted at Dillons, which is a Kansas-based branch of Kroger. No word yet on if they'll be in other retailers, so keep your eyes peeled. At the very least, we're pumped that they've finally come stateside, because an iteration of these candy bars has been available in Japan for the past few years. So if nothing else, this is a step in the right direction!

As for where the pumpkin flavor is, the packaging says the creme in the candy bar is pumpkin-pie-flavored, and judging by the picture on the bag, it looks like the coating might be pumpkin-flavored as well. Now we just need to get our hands on some to try for ourselves . . .

Join the conversation
Fall FoodHalloween CandyKit KatCandy BarsPumpkinsFood NewsJunk FoodFallCandy
Join The Conversation
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
by Brandi Milloy
Target Halloween Candy 2017
Food News
Target Has the BEST New Halloween Candy This Year, Including Reese's Bats!
by Erin Cullum
Best Whole Foods Chocolate
Food Reviews
These Are the Best Candies You Should Be Buying at Whole Foods Right Now
by Hedy Phillips
How to Pronounce Reese's
Food News
So, You May Have Been Pronouncing Reese's Wrong This Entire Time . . .
by Terry Carter
Project 7 Moscow Mule Gummy Bears
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds