Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats Are Finally Stateside, Just in Time For Fall!

It's not really Fall until every last snack or drink or candy you usually eat has become pumpkin-ified. M&M's? Obviously. Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Wouldn't be Fall without one. And now Kit Kats are going full-on pumpkin this season, too.

According to foodie Instagram @Junkbanter, these new Kit Kats can possibly be found at Kroger locations. So far, they've been spotted at Dillons, which is a Kansas-based branch of Kroger. No word yet on if they'll be in other retailers, so keep your eyes peeled. At the very least, we're pumped that they've finally come stateside, because an iteration of these candy bars has been available in Japan for the past few years. So if nothing else, this is a step in the right direction!

As for where the pumpkin flavor is, the packaging says the creme in the candy bar is pumpkin-pie-flavored, and judging by the picture on the bag, it looks like the coating might be pumpkin-flavored as well. Now we just need to get our hands on some to try for ourselves . . .