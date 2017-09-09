Already Sick of Fall? These Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops Will Definitely NOT Help

A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

We really thought we hit peak pumpkin spice with Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant, but boy, were we wrong. The Fall flavor is slowly inundating more aspects of our lives than we ever imagined, and the latest pumpkin spice victim is getting a lot of mixed reactions. Meet Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops, the seasonal cough suppressant coming to you right from your trusty CVS pharmacy.

The limited-edition cough drops were spotted by pumpkin-spice aficionado Candy Hunting on Instagram, and although these promise to alleviate your sore throat, pumpkin spice just doesn't sound like the ingredient to mix with menthol! For some, it's being regarded as the product to officially take pumpkin spice too far, and it has others going in full hypochondriac mode with a Karen Smith-like Mean Girls cough.

With comments ranging from, "I just threw up in my mouth" to "never have I ever wanted to get sick until now," and just about everything in between, we think we might have officially reached peak pumpkin spice. According to an Instagram user who tried the lozenges, "they're good as sh*t." Pumpkin spice is the gift that keeps on giving, and we can('t) wait to see what product gets the pumpkin spice treatment next.