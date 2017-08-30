 Skip Nav
ULTA
Exclusive Details on When and Where You Can Buy the Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection
Fall Beauty
11 Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products That Are Great For Your Skin (but Don't Get You High)
Tattoos
21 Chic Hand Tattoos That'll Make Them Give You a High Five

Native Deodorant Pumpkin Spice Latte Review

This Is What That Insta-Famous Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant Actually Smells Like

When I first heard there was a natural "Pumpkin Spice Latte" deodorant launching, I was skeptical. I bet you're feeling that way, too, just reading this. Sure, our favorite Fall squash topped with nutmeg and cinnamon (yummmm!) makes sense as a coffee flavor and perhaps even a yogurt or a lip balm. But aluminum-free, "safe" deodorant (that works!) is difficult enough to make, let alone add a delicious scent to it. That said, I have fantastic news: Native Deodorant created this unicorn of a product, and it's actually pretty magical!

While the Native Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant ($12) doesn't ship until Sept. 5, I got an early sample to test. Upon sniffing it, I was welcomed by a deliciously sweet and spicy fragrance that definitely made me think of those beloved hot cups of Starbucks PSLs. I do consider myself to be a pumpkin spice connoisseur and megafan, so you can trust my nose. The deodorant also has a hint of citrus (perhaps orange?), giving it a freshness you'd want on your pits.

Related
Pumpkin Spice Color Is the Newest Way to Add Fall Flair to Hair

The 14-ingredient list is pretty rock star, too. It includes easily recognizable ones like shea butter, coconut oil, beeswax, and vitamin E. And in addition to making you smell good, it's also benefiting the skin under your arms. If you have sensitive skin or just performed some sort of hair removal under there, this likely won't irritate you.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Pumpkin Spice Latte isn't your jam (what's wrong with you?!), then note there are other wonderful fragrances to choose from like Rosé and Mimosa.

Join the conversation
PumpkinBeauty Product ReviewNatural DeodorantFall BeautyBeauty ShoppingBody CareDeodorantNatural BeautyFallBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
by Chelsea Hassler
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds