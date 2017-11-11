Don't Think You'll Find This $200 Bottle of Beer in Any of These 15 States — It's Illegal!

 Skip Nav
Samuel Adams just made any beer-lover's dreams come true with the release of its new, limited-edition (and pricey!) brew. Utopias, as it's named, costs a whopping $200 per bottle and has an alcohol content so high that it's illegal to sell in 15 states. The beer isn't available in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia. Don't expect to find it on sale in any of these states, but you can buy it in the rest of the country.

Only 13,000 bottles of Utopias were produced, and it has an alcohol content of 28 percent. That is A LOT of alcohol, so please drink responsibly. "The brew is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness," according to Sam Adams's website. Some of the batch this year was aged for 24 years making it a "sought-after, extreme barrel-aged beer."

