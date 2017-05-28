Shanghai Disneyland Mickey Doughnut
Doughnuts Are Delicious and All, But Have You Seen These Mickey-Shaped Doughnuts?
Everything tastes better when it comes in the unmistakable shape of Mickey Mouse. At Remy's Patisserie in Shanghai Disneyland, visitors can treat themselves to an adorable Mickey-shaped doughnut that appears to be covered in vanilla frosting and sprinkles. Though the newly-opened park features various desserts, this Instagram-worthy doughnut might just be our favorite. Ahead, check out more pictures of this sweet treat.