Doughnuts Are Delicious and All, But Have You Seen These Mickey-Shaped Doughnuts?
Doughnuts Are Delicious and All, But Have You Seen These Mickey-Shaped Doughnuts?

Everything tastes better when it comes in the unmistakable shape of Mickey Mouse. At Remy's Patisserie in Shanghai Disneyland, visitors can treat themselves to an adorable Mickey-shaped doughnut that appears to be covered in vanilla frosting and sprinkles. Though the newly-opened park features various desserts, this Instagram-worthy doughnut might just be our favorite. Ahead, check out more pictures of this sweet treat.

Shanghai Disneyland Food News Disney Food Trends Doughnuts
