 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen

Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Review

Step Aside, PSL — There's a New Fall-Ready Starbucks Latte in Town, and It's Incredible

Starbucks just released its newest Fall beverage — the Maple Pecan Latte — and, honestly, it gives the beloved PSL a run for its money. Before you accuse me of utter blasphemy against the sacred Pumpkin Spice Latte, hear me out. I admit to indulging in Starbucks's pumpkin-flavored latte from time to time when I'm feeling especially in the sweater-weather spirit, but the syrup is admittedly a tad too sweet and overwhelming at times. That's why the brand spankin' new Maple Pecan Latte (or shall I say MPL?) is my latest obsession.

Related
Even Diehard PSL Fans Say This Dunkin' Donuts Flavor Beats Pumpkin Spice

I had a chance to try the MPL, which is the first maple-flavored drink the coffeehouse has released in US stores in 10 years, and man . . . it sure didn't disappoint! It offers warming, cozy notes of maple syrup, pecans, and brown butter, all of which complement the espresso flavors without overpowering it too much. The best part? It's topped with orange and yellow sugar granules for an added bit of texture (kind of like the Cascara Latte). Overall, sipping on the MPL basically made me feel like I was wrapped up in a fuzzy blanket while watching Hocus Pocus and sniffing a Fall-scented candle. And what's more Fall than that?!


In the famous words of those corny late-night infomercials: "But wait, there's more!" Starbucks is releasing the Maple Pecan Latte in tandem with a new array of Fall-themed cups!

ADVERTISEMENT

They're just like those bright Spring ones that debuted earlier this year, except these come in warmer colors (teal, magenta, and orange, specifically) and are decorated with illustrations of an owl, a pie, and a pumpkin. How adorable. Can't wait to 'gram a photo of the MPL in one of these cuties.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victoria Messina
Join the conversation
Fall FoodFood ReviewsLattesFood NewsCoffeeStarbucksFall
Food News
5 Condiments You Should Refrigerate — and 3 You Shouldn't
by Erin Cullum
Chipotle Mexican Grill Secrets Revealed
Food News
11 Things You Never Knew About Chipotle, Straight From an Employee
by Anna Monette Roberts
Alton Brown Facts
Food News
25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More
by Erin Cullum
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's Review
Food Reviews
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's Taste Exactly Like Cinnamon Rolls
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Not Vegan
Healthy Eating Tips
Warning: Your Almond, Soy, or Coconut Milk PSL Isn't Actually Dairy-Free
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds