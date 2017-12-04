The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow

No matter how many Starbucks stores you've been to, you've definitely never seen one like this. The world's largest Starbucks just opened in Shanghai, and holy freaking sh*t — it's amazing. It's the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai, a new installment of Starbucks's upscale Roastery concept that first opened in Seattle in 2014. Roastery locations offer a bigger, more luxurious experience for coffee-lovers and sell drinks not found on regular Starbucks stores across the world.

This new Shanghai store is nearly 30,000 square feet, has over 100 beverages on the menu, and allows customers to participate in the first AR (augmented reality) experience from Starbucks. All in all, it's basically Willy Wonka's world of coffee, and you're going to want to add it to your list of things to do in Shanghai.

Calling this "Starbucks's most ambitious project ever," the press release states, "Customers can visit many attractions including one of three coffee bars offering multiple brewing methods, explore specially crafted teas at the 3D-printed tea bar, enjoy freshly baked Italian artisanal food by Princi, and marvel at the ceiling made of 10,000 handmade wooden hexagon-shaped tiles, inspired by the locking of an espresso shot on an espresso machine." Whoa.

You have to see the stunning location, which is open now, to believe it. It's home to three "coffee experience bars," one of which is 88 feet long, making it the longest Starbucks coffee bar in the world. Our corner Starbucks store suddenly seems inadequate! See all the photos of the breathtaking Roastery ahead and prepare to crave a good cup of coffee.