 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow

No matter how many Starbucks stores you've been to, you've definitely never seen one like this. The world's largest Starbucks just opened in Shanghai, and holy freaking sh*t — it's amazing. It's the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai, a new installment of Starbucks's upscale Roastery concept that first opened in Seattle in 2014. Roastery locations offer a bigger, more luxurious experience for coffee-lovers and sell drinks not found on regular Starbucks stores across the world.

This new Shanghai store is nearly 30,000 square feet, has over 100 beverages on the menu, and allows customers to participate in the first AR (augmented reality) experience from Starbucks. All in all, it's basically Willy Wonka's world of coffee, and you're going to want to add it to your list of things to do in Shanghai.

Calling this "Starbucks's most ambitious project ever," the press release states, "Customers can visit many attractions including one of three coffee bars offering multiple brewing methods, explore specially crafted teas at the 3D-printed tea bar, enjoy freshly baked Italian artisanal food by Princi, and marvel at the ceiling made of 10,000 handmade wooden hexagon-shaped tiles, inspired by the locking of an espresso shot on an espresso machine." Whoa.

You have to see the stunning location, which is open now, to believe it. It's home to three "coffee experience bars," one of which is 88 feet long, making it the longest Starbucks coffee bar in the world. Our corner Starbucks store suddenly seems inadequate! See all the photos of the breathtaking Roastery ahead and prepare to crave a good cup of coffee.

Related
13 Starbucks Drinks You Can't Get in the US — and Where to Find Them
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
The World's Largest Starbucks Just Opened in Shanghai, and We Have 1 Word: Wow
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food NewsCoffeeStarbucksTravel
Holiday Fitness
A Warming Cup of Peppermint Tea Also Supports Weight Loss
by Lizzie Fuhr
Giada De Laurentiis and Nicole Kidman on Ellen Show
Food News
Nicole Kidman "Politely" Tells Giada Her Food Sucks
by Anna Monette Roberts
Starbucks Holiday Drinks For Kids
Holiday For Kids
Treat the Kids to These Caffeine-Free Holiday Drinks From Starbucks
by Sara Cagle
Study Shows Positive Impact Travel Has on Millennials
Travel
A Recent Study Shows How Travel Can Change Millennials' Lives For the Better
by Nicole Yi
What Is Wellness Travel?
Travel
Wellness Travel Is on the Rise — Here's What It Is and Why You Should Try It
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds