 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Oh My, Starbucks's New Ombré Sangria Tea Is Quite the Sight to Behold
Food News
How to Hack an Ice Cream Cozy Cone at Disneyland's California Adventure
Summer
15 Pitcher-Perfect Cocktails For Breezy Bartending Duty
Original Recipes
This 20-Minute Pasta Will Become Your Favorite Weeknight Dinner

Starbucks Sangria Red Tea in South Korea

Oh My, Starbucks's New Ombré Sangria Tea Is Quite the Sight to Behold

A post shared by Kieun Choi (최기은) (@kieunchoi) on

Step aside, Ombre Pink Drink. There's a new Instagram-worthy, Summer-ready Starbucks drink on the horizon, and man, does it look tasty!

The brand-new Sangria Red Tea, which seems to only be sold at Starbucks locations in South Korea (unfortunately), is a bit of a mystery. The exact ingredients are a tad tricky to come by on the coffeehouse's official website and social media pages, but a handful of lucky customers have already had the chance to sip on and share photos of the drink, which is giving us a pretty decent idea of what's actually in it.

Related
Rejoice! This Yummy Starbucks Frappuccino Isn't Themed After a Mythical Creature

A post shared by 스타벅스 코리아 / Starbucks Korea (@starbuckskorea) on

It's not like that Teavana Shaken Iced Berry Sangria Herbal Tea that was widely sold last Summer — it's even better, if you can imagine that. This pretty ombré beverage is yellow-orange on the bottom and red on top, with apple and orange slices and a few grapes mixed in. We're assuming the orange color in the lower layer is orange juice and the top liquid layer is the sangria tea, but we'll be sure to update this post if more detailed information becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

This fruity concoction looks like a drinkable version of a sunset. Does it get any more summery than that? We think not. Here's hoping this yummy beverage magically makes its way to the States this Summer!

A post shared by @soyhaus on

A post shared by yotan🐼❤️ (@yotan0615) on

Join the conversation
Food NewsFood TrendsSangriaStarbucks
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
Disney's Star Wars Chicken and Waffles Are So Indulgent You'll Turn to the Dark Side
by Kelsey Garcia
Sushi Sandwiches
Food News
by Victoria Messina
Unicorn Pizza From Industry Kitchen NYC
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds