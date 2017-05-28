OMG, Starbucks Is Releasing a New Pink Drink You've Never Seen Before!

The Starbucks Pink Drink is so last year, and there's a new one that's about to take its spot: the Ombre Pink Drink. It's a refreshing-sounding iced beverage that's a Cool Lime Refresher with coconut milk instead of water, with a splash of passion tea on top, and finished with a garnish of lime slices. It's reportedly available at Starbucks starting on Monday, May 29. And unlike recent unofficial releases like the Dragon Frappuccino and Mermaid Frappuccino, this new drink won't have baristas rolling their eyes when you order it since it's an official menu item.

According to several Starbucks baristas on Reddit, the Ombre Pink Drink is a real item that will debut on the menu. Some claim it's an incentive to use up the Cool Lime Refresher. "Literally no one orders that at my store," one said. You know a drink is official if it has a label, and another barista revealed, "Its drink label is OPNK. I just saw the weekly update yesterday."

Looks like you have a new Summer Starbucks drink to cross off your must-try list! Before the new Pink Drink inevitably goes viral on Instagram, get a sneak peek ahead with the photos that show what it looks like IRL.