Tequila-Infused Gummies Have Arrived, and You Need to Find Them ASAP!

Is it 5 o'clock yet? There's a new line of tequila-infused candy from Sugarfina, and we have a feeling you're not going to want to wait until happy hour to dig into it. Sugarfina, the always-trendy, California-based candy boutique that introduced Rosé gummy bears last year — never forget the 12,000-person wait list — has teamed up with Casamigos Tequila, which you might recognize as George Clooney's tequila brand. Available now in Sugarfina stores and online, the Casamigos collection includes three different kinds of alcohol-infused candy (both gummies and chocolate) that will satisfy your sweet tooth and just might get you buzzed. And yes, there really is tequila in every bite (it's in the ingredient list!).

Keep reading to get a closer look at each Casamigos Sugarfina candy, and don't be surprised if you're suddenly craving a margarita.

