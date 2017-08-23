Margarita Recipes
Kick Back, Relax, and Sip On 1 of These Magnificent Margaritas
Whether you prefer your margaritas blended or on the rocks, classic or creative (like a green tea, grapefruit, and basil option), we've got a recipe to satisfy your craving. Stock up on tequila and limes, then browse the collection, choose your favorite, and pair it with tortilla chips, guacamole, and salsa.
