Recipes
50+ Inventive Ways to Get Your Kale Fix
Recipes
Feed a Crowd With One of These Comforting Vegetarian Casseroles
Recipes
Homemade Peanut Butter Cups For Reese's-Lovers
Kick Back, Relax, and Sip On 1 of These Magnificent Margaritas

Whether you prefer your margaritas blended or on the rocks, classic or creative (like a green tea, grapefruit, and basil option), we've got a recipe to satisfy your craving. Stock up on tequila and limes, then browse the collection, choose your favorite, and pair it with tortilla chips, guacamole, and salsa.

Jalapeño Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Satsuma Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Spiced Apple Margarita
Green Juice Margarita
Blueberry-Mint Margarita
Pop Rocks Margarita
Classic Margarita
Berry Margarita Floats
Pumpkin Spice Margarita
Spicy Avocado Margarita
Spicy Rhubarb Margarita
Honeydew Margarita
Cranberry Margarita
