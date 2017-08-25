 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Celebrity Chefs
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sushi Tacos Are a Thing, So Every Other Food Hybrid Can Just Go Home Now

Sushi burgers and burritos are so last year, people. Our latest food hybrid obsession? Sushi tacos. Because why choose between your two favorite cuisines for dinner when you can just have both at the same time, am I right?

We were first informed of these glorious gastronomic masterpieces via Tail and Fin, a sushi fusion eatery in Las Vegas that serves up the Instagram-worthy creations. Each Tail and Fin sushi taco swaps a basic corn tortilla for a circular seaweed shell, followed by a layer of white rice and toppings like salmon, tuna, cilantro, pineapple chunks, onions, and pomegranate seeds. Finished off with a sauce drizzle of your choice, these sushi tacos are sure to get your mouth watering. Our favorite part of these tantalizing treats is their size; they're smaller than sushirritos, so it's suitable to eat two different types in one sitting (or, like, three or four, if we're being honest here).

It looks like tons of other restaurants have are also in on the craze, such as Norigami, a pop-up shop that offers its sushi tacos with a crispy fried nori shell. Yum! Ahead, bask in the sheer perfection of sushi tacos, and try not to drool (or eat your screen) while doing so.

Related
This Genius Reimagined Sushi as Doughnuts

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HybridsFood NewsTacosFood TrendsSushi
Join The Conversation
Food Reviews
3 Limited-Edition Hershey's Candies You Need to Try — and 4 You Should Skip
by Erin Cullum
Are All-Stuf Oreos Real?
OREO
These All-Stuf Oreos May Have Been a Prank . . . but Would You Try Them?
by Brinton Parker
Best Recipes From Tia Mowry's Cookbook
Food News
7 Absurdly Delicious Recipes From Tia Mowry's "Whole New You" Cookbook
by Anna Monette Roberts
Food at Pippa Middleton's Wedding
Pippa Middleton
Everything Guests Ate at Pippa Middleton's Wedding and How Much It Cost
by Erin Cullum
Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
Food Reviews
Thanks to Dunkin' Donuts, You Can Make Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew at Home
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds