Sushi Tacos Are a Thing, So Every Other Food Hybrid Can Just Go Home Now

Sushi burgers and burritos are so last year, people. Our latest food hybrid obsession? Sushi tacos. Because why choose between your two favorite cuisines for dinner when you can just have both at the same time, am I right?

We were first informed of these glorious gastronomic masterpieces via Tail and Fin, a sushi fusion eatery in Las Vegas that serves up the Instagram-worthy creations. Each Tail and Fin sushi taco swaps a basic corn tortilla for a circular seaweed shell, followed by a layer of white rice and toppings like salmon, tuna, cilantro, pineapple chunks, onions, and pomegranate seeds. Finished off with a sauce drizzle of your choice, these sushi tacos are sure to get your mouth watering. Our favorite part of these tantalizing treats is their size; they're smaller than sushirritos, so it's suitable to eat two different types in one sitting (or, like, three or four, if we're being honest here).

It looks like tons of other restaurants have are also in on the craze, such as Norigami, a pop-up shop that offers its sushi tacos with a crispy fried nori shell. Yum! Ahead, bask in the sheer perfection of sushi tacos, and try not to drool (or eat your screen) while doing so.