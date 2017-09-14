Target Has the BEST New Halloween Candy This Year, Including Reese's Bats!

Target's Halloween-candy game this year is so strong, and we are ready for it. The retailer has several new candies that you won't be able to find at any other store this year, including new Reese's and M&M's. And because it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costume or begin stocking up on Halloween candy, we're planning a Target trip ASAP and stuffing our faces with all the festive candy for as long as we can. Keep reading to discover all the new Halloween candy exclusive to Target this year, and get it while it lasts!