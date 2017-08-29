Tyler Florence's Hack Will Change the Way You Make Scrambled Eggs

By now, you might feel like you've heard almost every single method for scrambling eggs, but we have a feeling Tyler Florence's might not be one of them. When POPSUGAR caught up with the chef at his San Francisco restaurant Wayfare Tavern to talk about everything from fried chicken to mashed potato hacks, we asked if he had a particularly interesting tip for making scrambled eggs. Per usual, he did. His main secret for getting the perfect scramble?

Add an extra yolk to the eggs to make them super rich.

"I make scrambled eggs and omelets the same way. It's three eggs and one yolk, so it's rich and very, very yellow," Tyler said. "I'll drop them into a pan with whole butter; probably a tablespoon. I also like to stir a little crème fraiche or sour cream into the eggs, and good sea salt." Unlike Anthony Bourdain, who believes scrambled eggs don't need any dairy, Tyler is one of many who like the added creaminess that a scoop of something like sour cream can lend. He continued with a tip about the next important factor you should keep in mind when scrambling eggs: the temperature of the pan.



"So you pour this wet mixture into the butter as it starts melting, on as low of a flame as you can possibly get. [Use a] heat resistant spatula and nonstick pan. And you're stirring this and you feel like nothing's really happening, and your gut instinct is to turn it up." But you shouldn't! Tyler explained, "When you stir, you're stirring the heat through. And they'll go from refrigerator cold to warm to the point where the albumen [the whites] and the protein will start to coagulate and start to cook. They'll start to thicken, like a curd, like a creme brulée. And then you end up with light-as-cloud, succulent, silky, beautiful eggs that you just put salt on; they're fantastic."

And there you have it. Adding an extra egg yolk plus being mindful of cooking the eggs low and slow will guarantee you never have dry, rubbery, flat eggs again.

Tyler's helpful explanation of the relationship between protein and heat will help you remember how far you you want to crank the knob on the stove the next time you make eggs, or even pan-seared steak. "Protein hates high temperatures. The high temperature is always about the exterior flavor profile and texture, but it's never about cooking it all the way through."