This Beyoncé-Inspired Beer Will Have All the Single Ladies Feeling Drunk in Love
Where to Buy Bieryonce Beyonce Beer

This Beyoncé-Inspired Beer Will Have All the Single Ladies Feeling Drunk in Love

A post shared by NYC Craft Beer (Ann) (@nyccraftbeer) on

OK ladies, now let's get (our pint glasses) in formation because a freakin' Beyoncé-inspired beer now exists, and it's just as flawless as Queen Bey herself. Brooklyn-based Lineup Brewing is the source of this new Beyhive-approved adult beverage, which has a pretty epic name: Biëryoncé. How genius is that?!

Lineup's Biëryoncé is a German pilsner that comes in a four-pack — perfect for sharing with your fellow Bey fanatics. The beer is sealed up in the cutest cans that resemble the Beyoncé album art, which features a similar black background and skinny light-pink lettering. This honestly might be the most Instagram-worthy alcohol we've ever laid our eyes on — nice knowin' ya, canned wine.

As if the sole existence of Biëryoncé wasn't enough to make us single ladies want to put our hands — er, cans — up, there's a bonus detail that's making us fall even more crazy in love with the pretty pilsner. Lineup is a female-owned and -operated brewery with head brewer Katarina Martinez at the helm — because who run the world? Girls. (Sorry, but I truly can't resist throwing all these song title puns in here.)

So how can devoted Beyhive members get their hands on a pack of Biëryoncé? It looks like Lineup Brewing's beers are only available at a handful of stores and bars throughout the Big Apple, such as Malt and Mold and Beer Karma. If you're looking for a gift for the Beyoncé-lover in your life, you may want to consider taking a trip to NYC to snag a pack for them.

See below for live footage of me enjoying my beloved Biëryoncé after trekking all over New York to find it.

Hah, just kidding — this is a more realistic depiction of me not being able to keep my cool while falling drunk in love with my Biëryoncé.

Image Source: Giphy
Food NewsBeerAlcoholBeyoncé Knowles
