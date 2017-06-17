 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6 of the Best New Canned Wines You'll Want to Drink All Summer Long
Food Video
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
Recipes
29 Summer Recipes That Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze
Food Video
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
6 of the Best New Canned Wines You'll Want to Drink All Summer Long

Canned wine is having a moment, and for good reason. Companies are catching on to the fact that canned wine is not only convenient for packing on the go and for making entertaining easy, but they know that it can taste just as good as bottled wine. Along with boozy push pops, canned wine is the trend of Summer 2017, and you're going to be seeing it everywhere. I got a firsthand look of some of the best new canned wines on the market at this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and trust me, these nontraditional wines stack up to even the fanciest wines that lined the festival tents. Whether you prefer red-wine-based sangria, Rosé, or Chardonnay, there's a canned wine that's going to be calling your name this Summer. Read on to discover six of the best new canned wines you can buy for picnics, beach days, and beyond, and get ready to crack open a can — no wine opener required.

Related
These Boozy Popsicles Come in Champagne, Frosé, and Prosecco!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsAspen Food And WineFood FestivalsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingSummerFood TrendsWine
Join The Conversation
Yoga
Wanna Do the Splits? 9 Poses to Make It Happen
by Jenny Sugar
Erin O'Flaherty LGBTQ Pride Personal Essay
Pride Month
Harvey, Ellen, and Laverne — the LGBTQ Icons Who Made Me Who I Am
by Erin O'Flaherty
How to Cook Pasta in Sauce Instead of Water
Aspen Food And Wine
by Erin Cullum
Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar
Food Reviews
Do Yourself a Favor and Find Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar ASAP!
by Erin Cullum
What's New at Trader Joe's in June 2017
Food Reviews
The Absolute Best New Trader Joe's Foods You Need This Month
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds