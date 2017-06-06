 Skip Nav
The Happiest Place on Earth Now Sells the New Starbucks Ombre Pink Drink!
The Happiest Place on Earth Now Sells the New Starbucks Ombre Pink Drink!

After the colossal success of the Starbucks Pink Drink, the coffee chain recently released an Ombre Pink Drink that's similarly adorable but consists of more refreshing citrus flavors. Not only is the trendy beverage now an official menu item, but it's even made its way to the happiest place on earth: Disneyland.

In June, visitors of Disneyland shared pictures of the Ombre Pink Drink at the park. One particular visitor said she was able to specially request it at the Market House Starbucks on Main Street. Nearly a day later, a different visitor was fortunately able to order it at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

If you happen to be at a Disney park and don't see the drink on the menu yet, you can also order it as a custom beverage. It's simply a combination of the Cool Lime Starbucks Refresher drink with coconut milk and a splash of Teavana Shaken Iced Passion Tango Tea.

Ahead, see pictures of the splashy drink as it was intended to be enjoyed: in a Disney cup in front of Cinderella's Castle.

Here's What the World of Avatar's Night Blossom Drink Really Tastes Like

