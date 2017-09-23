 Skip Nav
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget

Where Can You Get LaCroix Key Lime?

LaCroix Just Released a New Flavor at Target, and We're Swooning

A post shared by eleana & posse 🙎🏻👦🏻🏡💖✨👫 (@being.eleana) on

Eater reported that LaCroix is coming out with a new Key Lime can of sparkling water that has a "distinctive aroma" and "sweet-and-tart flavor" essence that separates it from the standard Lime flavor. A case of the new LaCroix was sent to shareholders of the company, but according to Instagram, LaCroix Key Lime can be found at some Target locations too. We've reached out to the brand to confirm, but you can call up your local Target and request that it stock this flavor ASAP! In the meantime, expand your repertoire to include the best LaCroix flavors and see if you can convince your local Whole Foods to start carrying that NiCola flavor outside of Chicago.

