There's sparkling water, and then there's LaCroix, the nectar of gods. Boldly flavored but completely unsweetened, this Midwestern-flavored seltzer brand has captured the hearts of millennials and moms alike. With kitschy Miami Beach vibes, zesty flavors, and the whole no-guilt soda thing going for it, it's hardly surprising that this sparkling beverage has gained such a devoted following. It pains us to say this, but for all the hits — and there are many — there are some serious flavor flops as well. In other words, for every Pamplemousse, there's a Cran-Raspberry. Because I care, and at least partially because I wanted an excuse to try every single flavor, I've ranked all 20 flavors for you here. Without further ado, here's our the definitive ranking of LaCroix flavors.