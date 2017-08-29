 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken

White Chocolate M&M's

White Chocolate Fanatics, Brace Yourselves For the Best M&M's News!

If you think White Chocolate M&M's reign supreme over the regular ones any day, prepare for your day to be majorly brightened. White Chocolate M&M's are going to be a permanent flavor and no longer a limited-edition seasonal flavor. That means you won't have to wait until the holidays to get your hands on the beloved candy (remember the shimmery White Chocolate M&M's from Target?).

While the flavor isn't technically new — you can buy pastel White Chocolate M&M's online, and there have been similar flavors like White Cheesecake M&M's — the flavor will be available in the iconic standard colors for the first time. An M&M's rep told POPSUGAR that the candies will "hit shelves at select food, mass, and convenience and drug stores nationwide starting in May 2017." While we're out stocking up on plenty of the other best new snacks of the year, we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for these on shelves!

Join the conversation
M&M'sFood ShoppingFood NewsWhite ChocolateCandy
Join The Conversation
Healthy Snacks
Heck Yes! These Protein-Packed Gummies Are Pretty Much Like Healthy Sour Patch Kids
by Victoria Messina
Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Trailer
Martha Stewart
by Erin Cullum
Homemade Versions of Store-Bought Snacks
Recipes
Home Hacks: Classic Snacks and Sweets
by Nicole Perry
Best German Candy at Cost Plus World Market
Cost Plus World Market
These Are the 12 Best German Candies You Can Buy at Cost Plus World Market
by Hedy Phillips
Fast and Easy Edible Cookie Dough Recipes
Recipes
Screw Baking! 10 Easy, Edible Cookie Dough Recipes You Can Eat Raw
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds