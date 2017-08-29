White Chocolate Fanatics, Brace Yourselves For the Best M&M's News!

If you think White Chocolate M&M's reign supreme over the regular ones any day, prepare for your day to be majorly brightened. White Chocolate M&M's are going to be a permanent flavor and no longer a limited-edition seasonal flavor. That means you won't have to wait until the holidays to get your hands on the beloved candy (remember the shimmery White Chocolate M&M's from Target?).

While the flavor isn't technically new — you can buy pastel White Chocolate M&M's online, and there have been similar flavors like White Cheesecake M&M's — the flavor will be available in the iconic standard colors for the first time. An M&M's rep told POPSUGAR that the candies will "hit shelves at select food, mass, and convenience and drug stores nationwide starting in May 2017." While we're out stocking up on plenty of the other best new snacks of the year, we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for these on shelves!