The Best New Grocery Store Snacks of 2017 — So Far
The Best New Grocery Store Snacks of 2017 — So Far

If you're anything like us, you're constantly thinking about food . . . especially snacks. That's why we're on the quest of finding the best new grocery store snacks of 2017. Last year's best new snacks included plenty of spicy chips, artisanal pork rinds, and pickle-flavored everything, but we're looking forward to even more creative and irresistible creations filling the aisles this year.

We've already found plenty of new products that made the cut this year, from vegan "beef" jerky to pasta-inspired chips and more. Read on to discover all the best new snacks we've discovered so far, and be sure to check back as we update the list with more snacks that deserve a spot in your shopping cart this year.

Best Of 2017Food ReviewsBest OfFood ShoppingFood NewsGrocery ShoppingSnacks
