6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Guide The 10 Best Scented Candles 10 Scented Candles Interior Designers Always Buy June 16, 2017 by Miranda-Jones 851 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Candles may as well be currency in the interior-design world. Interior designers use them as the final touch to a room, the one that elevates a space to the next sensory level. We mortals love them too but have a hard time knowing where to start. To help you wade through the morass, we rounded up our favorites. Psst — they are also on every interior designer's list! Get ready to buy matches in bulk. Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Jo Malone Image Source: ShopStyle Photography If it's good enough for Kate Middleton, then it's good enough for us. The Duchess of Cambridge had Jo Malone's citrus scents — Orange Blossom ($65) included — perfuming Westminster Abbey during her royal wedding. 'Nuff said. Orange Blossom $65 from shop.nordstrom.com Buy Now Malin + Goetz Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Flowers are nice, but sometimes booze is better. Malin + Goetz's bestselling scent, Dark Rum ($54), with its notes of plum and leather (and, of course, rum), is a scent on which both sexes can easily agree. Malin + Goetz recommends burning it with the brand's Mojito candle for maximum enjoyment. Dark Rum $54 from malinandgoetz.com Buy Now Astier de Villatte Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Named after 20 great cities in the world, each Astier de Villatte candle ($80) is 100 percent handcrafted and natural, from the wax and perfume to the handblown glass containers. Even the labels are printed by the last typesetter in France. And the scents! Made from soy oil, beeswax, and secret ingredients, each one is rich and layered. They are all so good that we can't even pick a favorite. Astier de Villatte candle $80 from suefisherking.com Buy Now Diptyque Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Made by hand in a 12-step process, Diptyque candles are world-renowned for their all-natural scents that are wonderful alone or paired together. Figuier/Fig Tree ($60) evokes sun-warmed fig trees, creating a scent that is more woody than fruity. It's one of Diptyque's bestsellers for a reason. Figuier/Fig Tree $60 from diptyqueparis.com Buy Now Carrière Frères Industrie Image Source: ShopStyle Photography In production since 1884, Carrière Frères Industrie candles are prized for their clean burn, which allows their huge range of botanical scents to shine through. We love the entire line but have a soft spot for the Majalis (Lily of the Valley) ($45) scent, which is delicate and sweet without being the least bit cloying. Majalis (Lily of the Valley) $45 from candledelirium.com Buy Now Cire Trudon Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Cire Trudon is grande dame of the candle world. In business for 386 years, Cire Trudon supplied candles to the royal court of France and the country's most important cathedrals. Housed in a signature moss-green glass container from Italy, each candle is completely natural, long-burning, and beautifully fragranced. We aren't sure which scent was burned at Marie Antoinette's deathbed (true story!), but we are personally inclined toward Prolétaire (Lily of the Valley) ($95). Prolétaire (Lily of the Valley) $95 from barneys.com Buy Now DL & Co Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Inspired by Victorian-era design, candles from DL & Co are poured into an elegant glass bowl and packaged in a linen-covered box, topped with a silk ribbon. These candles are not all show, however. The bestselling Angels Trumpet candles ($50) are a favorite among designers because of their unusual coupling of sweet (tuberose) and earthy (mushroom). Angels Trumpet candles $50 from dlcompany.com Buy Now Christian Tortu Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Floral design star Christian Tortu teamed up with fragrance house Annick Goutal to channel his love of nature in his wildly popular Forets (Forest) Candle ($59). Expect traces of resin, leaves, fresh grass, and, well, the forest. Forets (Forest) Candle $59 from candledelirium.com Buy Now Dayna Decker Image Source: ShopStyle Photography Launched by a former Ford model of the same name, Dayna Decker candles ($53, originally $74) are eco-friendly and have a special wick that crackles while lit to mimic the effect of a fireplace fire. The bestselling Bardou scent combines florals, spices, and green notes. Dayna Decker candles $53 from amazon.com Buy Now Shopping GuideDecor InspirationCandlesWedding