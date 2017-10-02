 Skip Nav
9 Scented Candles Interior Designers Always Buy

Candles may as well be currency in the interior-design world. Interior designers use them as the final touch to a room, the one that elevates a space to the next sensory level. We mortals love them too but have a hard time knowing where to start.

To help you wade through the morass, we rounded up our favorites. Psst — they are also on every interior designer's list!

Get ready to buy matches in bulk.

Dark Rum
$54
Buy Now
Astier de Villatte candle
$80
Buy Now
Figuier/Fig Tree
$60
Buy Now
Majalis (Lily of the Valley)
$45
Buy Now
Prolétaire (Lily of the Valley)
$95
Buy Now
Angels Trumpet candles
$50
Buy Now
Forets (Forest) Candle
$59
Buy Now
Dayna Decker candles
$53
Buy Now
Shopping GuideDecor InspirationCandlesWedding
