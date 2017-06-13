 Skip Nav
With Just $250, 1 Woman Completely Transformed Her Drab Kitchen

When Avery Michaels moved into her early 20th century home located in a small town in Iowa, she couldn't have been more grateful. See, her husband is a pastor and his church kindly allowed for the couple to live in the home free of charge. While the craftsman-style home is full of original details from the early 20th century, the kitchen was remodeled in the '80s — and it showed.

Fortunately, the blogger and Etsy seller was able to use her creativity to completely transform the kitchen at a remarkably low cost. In a recent blog post, Avery detailed her process.

The 9 Things I Learned When I Renovated My Kitchen Myself

Avery started off by degreasing the cabinets to prep them for a fresh coat of bright paint. She then applied two coats of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint in two colors: Pure White and Duck Egg Blue. In addition to painting the cupboards, Avery painted the window frame, the backsplash, and all of the walls. She also installed chic gold hardware. To avoid the expense of installing new flooring, Avery got creative and added a large rug.

Ultimately, Avery didn't have to replace any fixtures or appliances. So the total cost of her DIY remodel ended up coming in at under $250. Ahead, see the shocking before-and-after pictures that'll make you think you're looking at two entirely different kitchens.

