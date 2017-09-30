How to Update Your Fall Mantel For Less Than $50

Seasonal decor is a great way to refresh your space without spending a lot of money. And with Summer on its way out, now is the perfect time to make some changes. Get ready for cozy fur throw pillows and pumpkin-scented candles! The fireplace mantel is another perfect spot to bring in a few Fall-inspired accessories, and achieving this warm, inviting hearthside doesn't have to be expensive. Here's how to create this elegant Autumn mantel design — without breaking the bank.



10 Fall Home Essentials You Should Definitely DIY Related