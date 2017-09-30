 Skip Nav
How to Update Your Fall Mantel For Less Than $50

Seasonal decor is a great way to refresh your space without spending a lot of money. And with Summer on its way out, now is the perfect time to make some changes. Get ready for cozy fur throw pillows and pumpkin-scented candles! The fireplace mantel is another perfect spot to bring in a few Fall-inspired accessories, and achieving this warm, inviting hearthside doesn't have to be expensive. Here's how to create this elegant Autumn mantel design — without breaking the bank.

White-Framed Mirror
Decorative Wood Panel
Autumn Art Print
Gold Frame
White Pitcher
Sunflowers
Branches
White Tulips
Mini Pumpkins
Budget Mantel Design
