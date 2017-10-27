 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Had Very Specific Taste When It Came to Decorating the Family's Country Home

Anmer Hall is the 10-bedroom red brick Georgian property that was Kate Middleton's personal project for two years. It stands on the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and her majesty gifted it to William and Kate when they got married. After extensive refurbishments, the couple moved in along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015, and even after the family moves to Kensington Palace full-time later in the year, it will remain their country residence. So what did Kate do with her blank canvas? Architect Charles Morris worked on the remodeling and added a garden room, while interior designer Ben Pentreath oversaw the decor. He had previously worked with Kate's father-in-law Prince Charles and apparently coaxed Kate into being more experimental with color, encouraging her to go for an emerald green dining room. However, much of the rest of the home has a softer, more traditional vibe. See for yourself ahead.

