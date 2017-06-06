 Skip Nav
Bye, Brad! Angelina Jolie Is Moving On to This Insane $25M Home

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt owned some serious real estate together, so it should come as no surprise that Angelina would want to move somewhere equally as impressive post split. And now it seems she's done just that. TMZ is reporting that the actress, humanitarian, and mother of six just plunked down nearly $25 million to become the owner of Cecil B. DeMille's legendary six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The seller was represented by Brett Lawyer, Branden Williams, and of Rayni Williams of Hilton Hyland.

The historic Beaux-Arts-style home was built in 1913 and includes 11,000 square feet of space spread across multiple structures. A recent restoration project has modernized all amenities while leaving the home's original charm intact. Two acres of spectacular grounds, including rolling green lawns, landscaped pathways, quiet sitting areas, and a rose garden, are perfect for the children to explore. And then there's the Old Hollywood-style swimming pool with its dramatic arched foundations.

Neighborhood pool parties at the new Jolie pad are sure to be fun, considering Natalie Portman, Ellen Pompeo, David Fincher, and Will.I.Am. all live on the block. Take a tour of the stunning property in the video below and then check out a few highlights in the slideshow ahead.

Celebrity Real EstateAngelina Jolie
