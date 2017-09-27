 Skip Nav
14 Reasons You Need to Shop the Anthropologie Home Sale Before It's Too Late

If you love everything from Anthropologie's home section but you're afraid of the price tags, you're in luck. Right now, it's having an impressive home sale. This luxe retailer is known for its bohemian-chic clothing, a growing beauty selection, and of course, its glamorous home items. From velvet couches to unique side tables and even monogrammed coffee cups, there are so many choices. Right now is the perfect time to invest, because not only are these items on sale, but they are another 30 percent off at checkout. To make shopping even easier, we did the browsing for you. Shop our favorites before it's too late.

Rounded Inlay Side Table
$450
Buy Now
Table Lamp
$240
Buy Now
Kevin O'Brien Shibori Velvet Pillow
$120
Buy Now
Anthropologie Star Sign Trinket Dish
Anthropologie Gift Box String Lights
Anthropologie Akello Outdoor Dining Chair
Anthropologie Gilded Shapes Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Rounded Inlay Side Table
Anthropologie Aura Abloom Candelabra
Marta Turowska Domesticated Trinket Dish
Anthropologie Rose Gold Table Lamp
Kevin O'Brien Shibori Velvet Pillow
Anthropologie Marmotinto Rug
Anthropologie Horn Inlay Flatware
Anthropologie Wandering Pleats Curtain
Anthropologie Hammered Brass Coaster Set
Leah Goren Cat Study Bowl
