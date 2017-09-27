14 Reasons You Need to Shop the Anthropologie Home Sale Before It's Too Late

If you love everything from Anthropologie's home section but you're afraid of the price tags, you're in luck. Right now, it's having an impressive home sale. This luxe retailer is known for its bohemian-chic clothing, a growing beauty selection, and of course, its glamorous home items. From velvet couches to unique side tables and even monogrammed coffee cups, there are so many choices. Right now is the perfect time to invest, because not only are these items on sale, but they are another 30 percent off at checkout. To make shopping even easier, we did the browsing for you. Shop our favorites before it's too late.