7 Products You Need to Shop From Anthropologie's Exclusive Beauty Line

If you love shopping at Anthropologie, we have some good news for makeup lovers. The store you know and love is working on expanding its ever-evolving beauty section. In case you're not familiar with its exclusive line Albeit, it's a beauty brand that's all about elegance, romance, and making a woman feel her most confident. Inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s and '30s, Albeit is made up of practical and glamorous everyday products such as lipsticks, balms, and makeup brushes. And today, Albeit dropped a tinted moisturizer, concealer duo, and a translucent powder. Take a look at our favorites and give this new brand try.