Cover Your Ugly Carpet With These 10 Area Rugs, All Under $300

My entire apartment is covered with old beige carpet that is so dirty it now looks brown. I can't stand it. This Summer, I'm on a mission to brighten up my space and give it some much-needed love. After I get an extensive carpet cleaning, I plan to cover every room in my house with area rugs. But I'm a girl on a budget and eight-foot-by-10-foot rugs do not come cheap. To solve this, I searched high and low and found these vibrant picks at affordable prices. If you're in a similar boat, take a look at my finds and choose one that will look best in your home.

Fentress Blue Area Rug
Fentress Blue Area Rug

If your home could use a strong color, try this Fentress Blue Area Rug ($163). Instead of getting a solid-colored carpet, this one has bright hues mixed with other shades of blue. This has a washed texture, which gives it more depth than your basic solid rug. If you like this design, it comes in four other colors.

Ecarpetgallery Plush Velours Rug Collection
Ecarpetgallery Plush Velours Rug Collection

This Ecarpetgallery Velours Rug Collection ($270) is a plush neutral-colored rug. I decided on getting this one for my living room in gray to help de-brown my space. I like that it looks and feels as though I actually have nice carpet. If only I could cover my whole house in it.

Safavieh Montreal Shag Rug
Safavieh Montreal Shag Rug

This Safavieh Montreal Rug ($258) has two trends in one: chevron print and the shag rug theme. Shag rugs are soft and can make a room feel cozy. The bright navy print also comes in ivory if you want a more subdued color scheme. Put next to an old dark couch for some contrast.

Trocadero Boho Geometric Pastel
Trocadero Boho Geometric Pastel

Those who love bohemian style should try this Trocadero Boho Pastel ($260) rug. If you're lacking some color in your living room, this can be a simple way to introduce a few shades. Add some throw pillows to tie the whole room together. The geometric print is a modern detail that looks great against hardwood floors (should you be so lucky).

Jaipur Ann Raggedy Area Rug
Jaipur Ann Raggedy Area Rug

Yellow accents can bring some added brightness to any home. Try the trend by using this Jaipur Ann Raggedy Area Rug ($230). If yellow isn't your thing, you're in luck — it comes in five other colors. Pro tip for the messy ones out there: the front and back are the same, so if you get a stain, flip it over and no one will ever know.

Safavieh Marnie Rug
Safavieh Marnie Rug

This Safavieh Marnie Rug ($250) is ideal for the people who love prints. The tufted design can give a room the feel of added texture, and the soft lavender color is darling without being too feminine. Pair with brown wood accents for a soft touch.

Tompkins Printed Rug
Tompkins Printed Rug

Try this Tompkins Printed Rug ($289) for a cool antique look. This intricate design comes in three shades and with fun fringe edging on two sides. It's made of durable cotton so you don't need to be afraid of ruining it, either. Place under a kitchen table for a Moroccan vibe.

Living Spaces Rug Pink Brushstrokes
Living Spaces Rug Pink Brushstrokes

These colorful brushstrokes remind us of roses and peonies. If you want to go all in on flowers, try this Living Spaces Rug Pink Brushstrokes ($295). This modern rug would look nice next to white furniture with beige or gray accents, or go full-on dreamy and match with some fluffy throw pillows or blankets.

Safavieh Chasen Flatweave Rug
Safavieh Chasen Flatweave Rug

This Safavieh Chasen Flatweave Rug ($261) is great for a kitchen or over hardwood floors. The light mix of white and gray makes this a calming addition to a room that already has a lot going on. It comes in several different sizes, too, so you can use it as a hallway runner.

Nuloom Handmade Ombré Shag Rug
Nuloom Handmade Ombré Shag Rug

This Nuloom Handmade Ombré Shag Rug ($270) is soft and plush. It's ideal for the person who can't decide on just one color. It fades from teal to gray, so if you don't want to have something too bright, this lands right in the middle. Add some teal accents to your room to create a soothing vibe.

