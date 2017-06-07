6/07/17 6/07/17 POPSUGAR Living Living Rooms Best Cheap Area Rugs Cover Your Ugly Carpet With These 10 Area Rugs, All Under $300 June 7, 2017 by Krista Jones 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. My entire apartment is covered with old beige carpet that is so dirty it now looks brown. I can't stand it. This Summer, I'm on a mission to brighten up my space and give it some much-needed love. After I get an extensive carpet cleaning, I plan to cover every room in my house with area rugs. But I'm a girl on a budget and eight-foot-by-10-foot rugs do not come cheap. To solve this, I searched high and low and found these vibrant picks at affordable prices. If you're in a similar boat, take a look at my finds and choose one that will look best in your home. Shop Brands Safavieh · Jaipur Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Adrian Busse Fentress Blue Area Rug If your home could use a strong color, try this Fentress Blue Area Rug ($163). Instead of getting a solid-colored carpet, this one has bright hues mixed with other shades of blue. This has a washed texture, which gives it more depth than your basic solid rug. If you like this design, it comes in four other colors. Fentress Blue Area Rug $163 from wayfair.com Buy Now Ecarpetgallery Plush Velours Rug Collection This Ecarpetgallery Velours Rug Collection ($270) is a plush neutral-colored rug. I decided on getting this one for my living room in gray to help de-brown my space. I like that it looks and feels as though I actually have nice carpet. If only I could cover my whole house in it. Ecarpetgallery Velours Rug Collection $270 from costco.com Buy Now Safavieh Montreal Shag Rug This Safavieh Montreal Rug ($258) has two trends in one: chevron print and the shag rug theme. Shag rugs are soft and can make a room feel cozy. The bright navy print also comes in ivory if you want a more subdued color scheme. Put next to an old dark couch for some contrast. Safavieh Montreal Shag Rug $59.99 $53.99 from Target Buy Now See more Safavieh Indoor Rugs Trocadero Boho Geometric Pastel Those who love bohemian style should try this Trocadero Boho Pastel ($260) rug. If you're lacking some color in your living room, this can be a simple way to introduce a few shades. Add some throw pillows to tie the whole room together. The geometric print is a modern detail that looks great against hardwood floors (should you be so lucky). Trocadero Boho Pastel $260 from overstock.com Buy Now Jaipur Ann Raggedy Area Rug Yellow accents can bring some added brightness to any home. Try the trend by using this Jaipur Ann Raggedy Area Rug ($230). If yellow isn't your thing, you're in luck — it comes in five other colors. Pro tip for the messy ones out there: the front and back are the same, so if you get a stain, flip it over and no one will ever know. Jaipur Ann Raggedy Area Rug, 8' x 10' $383 $229.80 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Jaipur Indoor Rugs Safavieh Marnie Rug This Safavieh Marnie Rug ($250) is ideal for the people who love prints. The tufted design can give a room the feel of added texture, and the soft lavender color is darling without being too feminine. Pair with brown wood accents for a soft touch. Safavieh Marnie Rug $18.99 $17.09 from Target Buy Now See more Safavieh Indoor Rugs Tompkins Printed Rug Try this Tompkins Printed Rug ($289) for a cool antique look. This intricate design comes in three shades and with fun fringe edging on two sides. It's made of durable cotton so you don't need to be afraid of ruining it, either. Place under a kitchen table for a Moroccan vibe. Tompkins Printed Rug $289 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Living Spaces Rug Pink Brushstrokes These colorful brushstrokes remind us of roses and peonies. If you want to go all in on flowers, try this Living Spaces Rug Pink Brushstrokes ($295). This modern rug would look nice next to white furniture with beige or gray accents, or go full-on dreamy and match with some fluffy throw pillows or blankets. Living Spaces Rug Pink Brushstrokes $295 from livingspaces.com Buy Now Safavieh Chasen Flatweave Rug This Safavieh Chasen Flatweave Rug ($261) is great for a kitchen or over hardwood floors. The light mix of white and gray makes this a calming addition to a room that already has a lot going on. It comes in several different sizes, too, so you can use it as a hallway runner. Safavieh Chasen Flatweave Rug ; $39.99 $35.99 from Target Buy Now See more Safavieh Indoor Rugs Nuloom Handmade Ombré Shag Rug This Nuloom Handmade Ombré Shag Rug ($270) is soft and plush. It's ideal for the person who can't decide on just one color. It fades from teal to gray, so if you don't want to have something too bright, this lands right in the middle. Add some teal accents to your room to create a soothing vibe. Nuloom Handmade Ombré Shag Rug $270 from overstock.com Buy Now Share this post Living RoomsAffordable DecorDecorating TipsApartments