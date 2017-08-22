Is This $88M LA Mansion Where Beyoncé and Jay Z's Twins Will Grow Up?

Beyoncé and Jay Z have been house hunting for an over-the-top LA estate for several years to no avail, but with the birth of their twins, the pressure is on to find the perfect home and fast. Page Six is reporting that Queen Bey and J have found a potential hive: an ultramodern 30,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bath Bel Air compound. The breathtaking property was built by famous architect Paul McClean and includes luxuries beyond imagination, including a circular staircase made from a single piece of wood and upholstered in leather and limestone floors. Now, the LA Times is corroborating, writing that the two have secured a $52.8 million mortgage to pay for the $88 million property. The home was originally listed at a whopping $135 million, so we would say the couple got quite a deal!

Not only is this mansion big enough for the growing family, but its gated neighborhood and hilltop location will provide the superstars with much-needed privacy. The Carters can enjoy the stunning views and warm California weather by opening up automated floor-to-ceiling glass panels with the push of a button for access to more than 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space. The kids will enjoy swimming in any one of the four swimming pools, shooting hoops in the private basketball court, and running around the property's two-acre lot. There's a 15-car garage for their many luxury vehicles and total of six buildings containing a media screening room, staff quarters, and a spa/fitness studio. While there's no recording studio yet, there's plenty of room to install one.