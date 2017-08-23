 Skip Nav
Barack Obama
The Obamas Traded the White House For This $5.3M Mansion
Decor Shopping
Hold Up — Pottery Barn Just Released New Fall Candles!
Affordable Decor
Nobody Ever Believes I Bought This Velvet Couch For $300 at Walmart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Fascinating Facts About Bryan and Maira of HGTV's New Show Chi-Town Flip

HGTV fans have a new reason to celebrate: Chi-Town Flip. The hotly anticipated new show features Bryan and Maira Segal, a husband and wife duo who had a meteoric rise from being total real estate novices to two of the top home flippers in Chicago. We were so intrigued by the just-debuted pilot that we had to know more about the couple behind the show. Get to know Bryan and Mai ahead.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HGTV
Join The Conversation
HGTV
Where Do They Film HGTV's Love It or List It?
by Andrea Reiher
What It's Really Like to Be Cast on Fixer Upper
HGTV
What Really Happens After You're Cast on Fixer Upper
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina El Moussa Facts
HGTV
15 Things You Didn't Know About Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina
by Allie Merriam
Chip and Joanna's Funniest Moments
HGTV
20 Times Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines Made Us LOL
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Who Is Mina Starsiak From Good Bones?
HGTV
There's More Than Meets the Eye When It Comes to Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak
by Sabienna Bowman
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds