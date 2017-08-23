Chi-Town Flip
8 Fascinating Facts About Bryan and Maira of HGTV's New Show Chi-Town Flip
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
8 Fascinating Facts About Bryan and Maira of HGTV's New Show Chi-Town Flip
HGTV fans have a new reason to celebrate: Chi-Town Flip. The hotly anticipated new show features Bryan and Maira Segal, a husband and wife duo who had a meteoric rise from being total real estate novices to two of the top home flippers in Chicago. We were so intrigued by the just-debuted pilot that we had to know more about the couple behind the show. Get to know Bryan and Mai ahead.
0previous images
-23more images