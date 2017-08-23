 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines
Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines Will Take Your Breath Away in These Never-Before-Seen Photos
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
Decor Shopping
18 Shockingly Cool Halloween Decorations From Nordstrom

Christina and Tarek El Moussa's Chi-Town Flip

If You Like Flip or Flop, You're Going to Love the El Moussas' New HGTV Show

Super excited that our first HGTV pilot as Executive Producers is airing! We aren't on camera this time...we are behind the camera which is super exciting!! When we first met Bryan and Mayra at our Success Path house flipping school, they hadn't even flipped a home yet! We saw their hard work and dedication which reminded us where we started. Today they are super successful house flippers in Chicago. I can say we are great friends and it was a pleasure executive producing their pilot....seriously....watch it!!! It's really really good!!Be sure to watch Chi-Town Flip on HGTV this Sunday, 8/6, at 2 pm. Who's going to tune in???

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been busy! When this former couple (they split in 2016 but continue to work together) aren't filming Flip or Flop, the real estate show that made them household names, they're raising their two young kids — and working on a brand-new show for HGTV: Chi-Town Flip, a new show they executive produced. The pilot just debuted on the network. "We aren't on camera this time...we are behind the camera which is super exciting!" Tarek wrote on Instagram.

He and Christina met the show's stars Bryan and Mai at their Success Path house-flipping school. Tarek says when he met them, they hadn't even flipped a single house yet, but "we saw their hard work and dedication which reminded us where we started. Today they are super successful house flippers in Chicago." Christina echoed Tarek's sentiments, writing, "you guys rock, so proud of you and this show!" If Chi-Town Flip is anything like Flip or Flop, we're sure it will be a hit.

Related
15 Things You Didn't Know About Flip or Flop's Tarek and Christina

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

Join the conversation
Flip Or FlopTarek El MoussaChristina El MoussaHGTV
Join The Conversation
Ryan Reynolds
Everything We Know About the Much-Anticipated Deadpool Sequel
by Kelsie Gibson
Fall 2017 Fashion Trends
Paris Fashion Week
The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Who Is Rhaegar Targaryen on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Everything You Should Know About Jon Snow's Father, Rhaegar Targaryen
by Quinn Keaney
Who Has Ben Affleck Dated?
Celebrity Couples
Ben Affleck's Dating History Is So Short, You Can Count His Exes on One Hand
by Kelsie Gibson
Best New Trader Joe's Products 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds