Christina and Tarek El Moussa's Chi-Town Flip
If You Like Flip or Flop, You're Going to Love the El Moussas' New HGTV Show
Christina and Tarek El Moussa have been busy! When this former couple (they split in 2016 but continue to work together) aren't filming Flip or Flop, the real estate show that made them household names, they're raising their two young kids — and working on a brand-new show for HGTV: Chi-Town Flip, a new show they executive produced. The pilot just debuted on the network. "We aren't on camera this time...we are behind the camera which is super exciting!" Tarek wrote on Instagram.
He and Christina met the show's stars Bryan and Mai at their Success Path house-flipping school. Tarek says when he met them, they hadn't even flipped a single house yet, but "we saw their hard work and dedication which reminded us where we started. Today they are super successful house flippers in Chicago." Christina echoed Tarek's sentiments, writing, "you guys rock, so proud of you and this show!" If Chi-Town Flip is anything like Flip or Flop, we're sure it will be a hit.