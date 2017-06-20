 Skip Nav
Joanna Gaines Just Gave Us an Update on Chip's Diner — and It's Juicy!
Chip and Joanna Gaines's Restaurant

In case you were wondering #Waco #elitecafe #gaines

A post shared by abneale (@abneale) on

Fixer Upper fans have been waiting with bated breath for an update on Chip Gaines's Waco, TX, diner. News broke in October 2016 that he and Joanna had purchased Elite Cafe, a historic restaurant that was a fixture in Waco for nearly 100 years. While we knew the intention was to reopen the local staple as a refreshed breakfast, brunch, and lunch joint — featuring Chip's famous ham sandwiches — little else was known. Until now.

Joanna just took to her blog to give fans a highly anticipated update. In addition to some details on the menu, Joanna revealed the name of the restaurant (drumroll please): Magnolia Table. The HGTV stars hoped to open Magnolia Table's doors this Summer, but Joanna said that a few construction setbacks have bumped the date to the end of the year.

While Chip is focusing on the construction side of things, Joanna has been fastidiously working on the design. She emphasized that she's taking the project especially seriously given the restaurant's significance to the citizens of Waco. She wrote, "We've spent a good amount of time finalizing the design of the new restaurant — from carefully choosing finishes, textures, and paint colors, to designing the tables, chairs, and light fixtures."

Creating the menu has been Chip's favorite part, while Joanna has loved "Figuring out how to restore the building and seamlessly incorporate new and creative design elements into the mix while staying true to the original features." All this only whets our appetite for more images and design details of the diner — not to mention some great food!

