Joanna Gaines Got a Bakery, so Chip Announced This Huge News
Joanna Gaines Got a Bakery, so Chip Announced This Huge News

Fixer Upper fans, get ready to add yet another Chip and Joanna Gaines destination to your bucket list. The couple announced exclusively to Southern Living that they are opening a breakfast restaurant in Waco, TX! The couple bought the historic Elite Café, which has been around since 1919, and plan to completely transform it into their own vision called Magnolia Table. Chip told the publication, "The Elite Café is going to be a breakfast joint. I've always been a breakfast connoisseur. I always do a heavy, bigger breakfast, but Jo is the exact opposite. She was kind enough to come with me on this one, and we are going to do up a breakfast joint here in town." This comes as no surprise since Joanna, the cupcake connoisseur, recently opened Magnolia Flour Bakery, and now Chip gets to call the shots on a restaurant — Chip's homemade breakfasts for Joanna are always impressive.

As if Chip and Joanna's new magazine, Magnolia Journal, and new book, The Magnolia Story, aren't enough to be excited about, this news proves the couple truly are unstoppable. In true Fixer Upper fashion, the couple have completely renovated the space and created a new and inviting restaurant. Chip told Southern Living, "The restaurant itself is literally one big giant kitchen. When we first got in there, it was all the things you can imagine — dingy, musky. But if I took you in there today, you'd be like 'Oh! This is so clean, everything smells so great.' Those are a few benefits of a little bit of elbow grease and hard work on the front end." Start counting down the days, because Summer 2017 is when the restaurant will open.

Image Source: Getty / Donna Ward
