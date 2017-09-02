The Most Expensive-Looking Ikea Hack We've Ever Seen

Custom built-ins are one of those design elements that can step your home up from nice to magazine worthy. Unfortunately, their high style is usually matched by their price.

Given this reality, you can imagine our excitement when we stumbled upon this custom built-ins hack from The Makerista. With tasteful crown molding and a sliding library ladder, this sleek built-in has all the tell-tale signs of a big-budget project, except for the steep price tag; it's made up of three Ikea Billy bookcases ranging from $40 to $60 a piece, some add-on trim, and the handiwork of a carpenter! How mind-blowingly resourceful is that?

Check out a few of the awe-inspiring pictures from the project here, and head to The Makerista for the full tutorial. Want even more inspiration? Check out our favorite Ikea hacks here.