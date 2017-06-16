6/16/17 6/16/17 POPSUGAR Living Decor Inspiration Ikea Hack DIY Projects 30 Ikea Hacks That Look Shockingly Expensive June 16, 2017 by Emily Bibb 52.1K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. While Ikea furniture is stylish and the prices on point, the designs can often look generic . . . until they're hacked! Using the blank slate of Ikea's most popular pieces, here are 20 DIYs that transform the simple into the stylish. Whether it be revamping a coffee table or turning a desk into a bar cart, these projects can easily save you big bucks on home decor. Image Source: Brittany Makes 1 Built-In Pantry Image Source: The Vintage Rug Shop Longing for a pantry that seamlessly blended with her open concept layout, Brittany used Ikea's Sektion cabinets and DIY shaker doors to create this elegant pantry on the cheap. 2 Farmhouse Dining Table Image Source: East Coast Creative This couple purchased a plain pine Ikea table for $69 and added some inexpensive pine planks and wood stain to craft the farmhouse table of their dreams. 3 No-Sew Colorblock Curtains Image Source: Kristi Murphy Kristi customized Ikea's affordable curtains by adding black fabric and fusible fabric tape. 4 Wood and Brass Sideboard Image Source: Kristi Murphy When Kristi spotted a gorgeous West Elm sideboard that was out of her budget, she hacked her own version, resulting in this gorgeous DIY sideboard. 5 Media Center Image Source: Sarah Sherman Samuel To create a customized entertainment center on the cheap, blogger Sarah Sherman Samuel used a bunch of Ikea kitchen cabinets as the base for her DIY built-in storage system. 6 Modern Rustic Headboard Image Source: Sugar & Cloth It's surprisingly easy to give a plain white Ikea headboard a reclaimed look by adding peel-and-stick wooden panels. 7 Campaign Dresser Image Source: A Beautiful Mess Anyone who has ever searched for campaign dressers at antique stores knows they are incredibly pricey, but this Ikea campaign dresser hack offers an affordable alternative. 8 Midcentury Media Center Image Source: A Beautiful Mess A basic Ikea TV stand gets a midcentury makeover with new hardware and spray paint. 9 Cowhide Ottoman Image Source: Kristi Murphy Believe it or not, this gorgeous ottoman was made with an Ikea cowhide rug. 10 Built-In Library Image Source: The Makerista With tasteful crown molding and a sliding library ladder, this sleek built-in by The Makerista has all the tell-tale signs of a big-budget project, except for the steep price tag. It's made up of three Ikea Billy bookcases, some add-on trim, and the handiwork of a carpenter! How mind-blowingly resourceful is that? 11 Custom Wardrobe Image Source: Made By Girl If you're in need of more closet space, you'll want to check out this DIY Ikea wardrobe. 12 Modern Sconces Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Angela Elias If you've been pining for a pair of accordion sconces, you'll want to head to the bathroom department of Ikea. Turns out, Ikea's Frack mirror ($5) makes the perfect base for a DIY sconce! Check out Daniel Kanter's tutorial to get the lowdown on this easy project Frack mirror $5 from ikea.com Buy Now 13 Apothecary-Style Nightstand Image Source: Thrifty & Chic Leave it to Thrifty & Chic blogger Alicia to transform Ikea's Rast chest into a vintage-inspired apothecary cabinet. If you're looking for a way to add more storage to your bedroom, replace your small nightstands with Ikea's three-drawer Rast cabinets, but not without a little makeover first! 14 Midcentury Sconces Image Source: Kristi Murphy This might be the easiest DIY Ikea sconce we've seen. Talk about big payoff for little work! 15 Elevated Sofa Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia For this sofa makeover, there's no cutting, painting, or gluing involved! All you need to do is replace the original legs on an Ikea couch with new ones (found here) for a more expensive, midcentury look. 16 Midcentury Dresser Image Source: Kristi Murphy The trick to this midcentury Ikea dresser hack is adding coats of white paint, using gold hardware, and cutting the legs at an angle. 17 Modern Industrial Dresser Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lauren Turner If you love the look of modern dressers, this DIY is for you. In three easy steps, you can transform Ikea's Tarva dresser into what looks like a $1,600 piece! 18 Marble and Wood Tray Image Source: Kristi Murphy If you're in need of a polished tray, look no further than this easy DIY Ikea tray. 19 Marble Nightstand Image Source: The Vault Files Adding marble contact paper is a genius idea for a simple but stylish Ikea nightstand hack. 20 Midcentury Bar Cabinet Image Source: Brittany Makes This Brittany Makes blogger managed to transform inexpensive Ikea cabinets into a swanky bar with retro appeal. Wait until you see the inside of the bar cabinet! 21 Built-In Cabinets Image Source: Avery Street Design If it's storage you're craving, try this Avery Street Design blogger's tutorial for creating perfectly polished built-ins from Ikea bookcases and cabinets. 22 Sleek Desk Image Source: Dream Green DIY Gold makes everything better, especially in a DIY. With some spray paint, this Ikea desk got a metallic overhaul, providing the office with a cohesive look. 23 Two-Toned Table Image Source: Kristi Murphy This coffee table is the perfect example of how versatile Ikea furniture is. With spray paint and painter's tape, a blank canvas can be turned into a pretty, gold-painted coffee table. 24 Dining Banquette Image Source: Cape 27 If you're a sucker for the dining room bench trend, you'll fall even harder for dining banquettes. This Cape 27 blogger was able to tack on extra storage to her dining room seating by creating this cozy banquette made from Ikea cabinets. 25 Floating Media Console Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia Thanks to the Swedish superstore savior, you can DIY your own media center with the Besta unit. The floating element and slick white-gloss finish help it sink into the wall, giving the impression of more space. Check out how to make this media console yours for only $230 here! 26 Black and Gold Desk Chair Image Source: Hither and Thither Comfortable, modern, and affordable, an Ikea chair can be the perfect addition to any home office. For a custom look, try spray-painting the base gold before assembling. All you have to do is follow this simple spray-paint tutorial! 27 Dresser With Leather Pulls Image Source: Sugar and Cloth It's hard to believe that this dresser is from Ikea. Following this leather pull tutorial, strips of leather can become a stylish upgrade for only $10! 28 AC Wall Unit Cabinet Image Source: Design Evolving AC wall units are one of those eyesores that many just accept, but this Design Evolving blogger came up with a better idea. She used an Ikea shelf and cabinets to camouflage her AC wall unit. When it's in use, she just opens the cabinet doors. So smart! 29 Midcentury Planters Image Source: Brady Bunch Remodel For an easy garden update, try this stacked planter DIY. Putting two Ikea planters together (each about $2!), you can give your patio a midcentury-modern look for less. 30 Ottoman Image Source: Kristi Murphy Trendy and versatile, poufs can be a great addition to almost any space, but they're expensive. Using fabric and an Ikea cube, this ottoman DIY cost $40, not $300! Ikea HacksDecor InspirationAffordable DecorCool IdeaDIY