These $17 Candles Fill Your Home With Magical Scents of the Disney Parks

Ever wish you could bottle up the magical essence of the Disney parks so you could enjoy it far after your trip is over? Same here. Thankfully, a handful of creative geniuses out there are using their keen senses of smell for the greater good by re-creating those recognizable Disney-specific scents in the form of delightful candles. One of those geniuses is Ashton, the founder of Walter and Rosie Candle Co. (aka our newest obsession).

Water and Rosie is the source of numerous candles that perfectly capture the aroma of various aspects of the Disney parks, from the resort lobbies and attractions to the tasty foods we know and love. Just one sniff will instantly transport you to the happiest place on earth.

The nostalgia-inducing scents are available in the form of either an 11-ounce candle or a cubed wax melt. It's important to note that they go in and out of stock pretty frequently, as the company is on the small side, so we suggest signing up for its newsletter to stay in the know about restocking info. Ahead, you can shop all of Walter and Rosie's glorious, Disney-inspired candles. Get those credit cards ready!