Disney-Loving Couples Will Melt Over These Magical Wedding Centerpieces

If you're a Disney die-hard who happens to be planning a wedding, paying homage to the beloved brand on your special day can be just as fun as it sounds. While wearing mouse ears down the aisle might not suit everyone, displaying creative, Disney-inspired centerpieces at your reception could be the tie-in you're looking for. From roses encased in glass cloches to floral arrangements that evoke a mermaid's tail, there are plenty of pretty ideas to pilfer for your big day!

Cinderella
Beauty and the Beast
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
The Little Mermaid
Cinderella
Alice in Wonderland
The Frog Prince
Aladdin
Up
Alice in Wonderland
