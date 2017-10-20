 Skip Nav
Decor Shopping
I Tried 3 Luxury Sheet Brands, and Here's What I Discovered
Good Bones
Why You're Going to Fall in Love With HGTV's Good Bones
Affordable Decor
The $280 King-Size Bed Frame That Actually Saved Me Money

Doughnut Candle at Bath and Body Works

This 1 Bath & Body Works Candle Is More Delicious Than Doughnuts

A post shared by Bath & Body Works (@bathandbodyworks) on

Bath & Body Works's holiday candle collection has been gaining a lot of momentum, even this early in the season. Scents like the cozy Flannel, playful Let It Snow, and enticing Spiced Apple Toddy have fans racing to their nearest store. But there's one candle in particular that's been taking the internet by storm: Campfire Donut ($13, originally $25). This delicious scent features sprinkles of powdered sugar, notes of glazed doughnuts baking in the oven, and touches of cedarwood essential oil. This sweet treat is sure to make your stomach growl and your home smell divine — and all that without the empty calories!

Related
This Is Not a Drill: Bath & Body Works Just Dropped All of Its Fall Candle Scents!
Join the conversation
Holiday DecorBath & Body WorksCandles
Holiday Decor
Save Your Sanity This Christmas With This Miraculous Tree That Puts Up Itself
by Kate McKenna
Pier 1 Christmas Decor 2017
Pier 1 Imports
Grab These Pier 1 Christmas Decor Finds Now Before They Sell Out
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Primark Harry Potter Holiday Decorations
Holiday Living
PSA: These Harry Potter Holiday Decorations Might Sell Out Before Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Bath & Body Works Holiday Christmas Candles 2017
Affordable Decor
Bath & Body Works Already Released Its Holiday Candles — Nice Knowin' Ya, Paycheck
by Victoria Messina
Best Christmas Lights 2017
Decor Shopping
The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds