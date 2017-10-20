This 1 Bath & Body Works Candle Is More Delicious Than Doughnuts

A post shared by Bath & Body Works (@bathandbodyworks) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Bath & Body Works's holiday candle collection has been gaining a lot of momentum, even this early in the season. Scents like the cozy Flannel, playful Let It Snow, and enticing Spiced Apple Toddy have fans racing to their nearest store. But there's one candle in particular that's been taking the internet by storm: Campfire Donut ($13, originally $25). This delicious scent features sprinkles of powdered sugar, notes of glazed doughnuts baking in the oven, and touches of cedarwood essential oil. This sweet treat is sure to make your stomach growl and your home smell divine — and all that without the empty calories!