Bath & Body Works Already Released Its Holiday Candles — Nice Knowin' Ya, Paycheck

No, this is not a drill, and no, you're not dreaming: Bath & Body Works has already started selling its holiday candles before we could even carve our freakin' pumpkins or decide on a Halloween costume. Because who cares about sticking to the seasons, am I right?

Bath & Body Works already made our nostrils do a happy dance by launching tons of new Fall candles back in August, and it has truly wasted no time with jumping headfirst into the upcoming Winter season. As soon as we realized that its holiday-scented candles were already available on store shelves and online, we (and various other candle addicts out there) could only muster up one reaction: full-on freaking out. (Well, and checking our bank accounts, too.)

Y'all, bath and body works has some of their Christmas candles out😍 — pumpkin pie ♡ (@Pumpkin_Prncess) October 9, 2017

Nothing makes me happier than buying holiday candles at Bath and Body Works!!!! — Dani Travis (@DaniTraviss) October 6, 2017

christmas. candles. are. out. at. bath. and. body. works. — meghan thomas (@meghanthomas_) October 9, 2017

The wintry three-wick candles include both new scents (like Campfire Donut, OMG) and tried-and-true fan favorites (like Frosted Cranberry and Fresh Balsam). Of course, each cozy candle is designed with supercute labels that make them the perfect desk or table decor. Plus, they all cost less than $25 each, so it's totally acceptable to snag three — or, let's be real, like four or five — of these in one trip.

It's truly never too early to get in the Christmas spirit, so read ahead to scope out your new favorite holiday scent. Can scratch-and-sniff computer screens just be a thing already?