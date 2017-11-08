A Professional Trendspotter Tells Us Exactly What Designs Will Be Hot in 2018

When your job is to spot trends and turn them into dazzling decor, it goes without saying that you have an eye for design. So when Nancy Fire, founder of Design Works International and design director for HGTV HOME, returned from her travels abroad, we had to know what trends she was forecasting. After all, it's only a matter of time before they cross the sea and take over the shelves of every interiors store in the US. Lucky for us, Nancy obliged. Ahead, check out her list of the top trends we can expect to see along with inspiration images Nancy snapped during her travels.