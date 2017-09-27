 Skip Nav
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy

When we want to know about the hottest decor trends for each season, the first place we turn to is Pinterest. Not only is the site filled with inspiration, it's also a useful too for learning what people are searching for — we think of it as a reference for what's trending. This year, we are thrilled by the popular decor ideas people are pinning, so we rounded up some of our favorite pieces inspired by them. Take a look at these irresistible products, and let them be your guide for autumnal decor. Prepare for lots of velvet, macrame, blush, greenery, and more. It's going to be impossible to choose just one favorite.

Trend: Velvet
This Anthropologie Velvet Elowen Armchair ($448) would be the perfect accent in a family room.
Give your dining room some Fall flare by adding these H&M Cotton Velvet Seat Cushions ($13). The moody floral print is gorgeous.
Trend: Macrame
The hint of yellow on this Urban Outfitters Kimball Colorblock Macrame Sling Chair ($329) will add cheer to your home.
We can totally see this World Market Natural Macrame Deja Drum Pendant Shade ($60) hanging above a dining room table.
Trend: Blush
We can't wait to snuggle up to this Project 62 Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow ($20).
Place this Urban Outfitters Blush Glass Catch-All Tray ($20) on your vanity.
Trend: Hanging Decor
There are a few different shapes available for these Anthropologie Fringed Hanging Frames ($32).
Go simple and chic with this Urban Outfitters White Quartz Crystal Mobile ($32).
Trend: Pillar Lanterns
Go for a nautical look with these Pier 1 Imports Glass & Rope Lanterns ($12, originally $40).
Trend: Greenery
Hang this Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden ($20) in your kitchen.
The modern illustration on this Tropical Foliage Melamine Plate ($12) is attention-getting.
