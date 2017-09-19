 Skip Nav
3 Surprising Realities of Visiting Magnolia Market in Real Life
7 Fall Decor Trends Pinterest Says You're Going to See Everywhere

Pinterest isn't just a treasure trove of inspiration — it's also a search engine. So when we wanted to know what home trends people were curious about for Fall, we turned to the visual bookmarking site to find out what its mass of style-savvy users were looking for. The results did not disappoint; cozy colors, innovative decor, and fresh fabrics abound. Keep reading to check out the trends you can expect to see everywhere this season.

Hanging Decor
Mud Cloth
Blush
Pillar Lanterns
Velvet
Macrame
Greenery
Design TrendsPinterestFall DecorFall Decorating
