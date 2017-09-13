A $30 Fire Pit and 15 Other Ikea Products Your Home Needs For Fall

Hygge season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate the art of getting cozy than a Fall home refresh? Ikea's assortment of cozy decor finds, organizational items, and even outdoor gems is a guilt-free way to redecorate on a budget. We've rounded up our favorite picks for the season that will instantly elevate your home. Pair this shopping list with our roundup of Fall-inspired decor DIYs, and prepare to never want to leave home again.