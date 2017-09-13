 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A $30 Fire Pit and 15 Other Ikea Products Your Home Needs For Fall

Hygge season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate the art of getting cozy than a Fall home refresh? Ikea's assortment of cozy decor finds, organizational items, and even outdoor gems is a guilt-free way to redecorate on a budget. We've rounded up our favorite picks for the season that will instantly elevate your home. Pair this shopping list with our roundup of Fall-inspired decor DIYs, and prepare to never want to leave home again.

striped black and white mug
$4
Buy Now
scented beauties
$3
Buy Now
candle snuffer
$3
Buy Now
outdoor fire pit
$30
Buy Now
charcoal grill
$109
Buy Now
throw
$40
Buy Now
leather handles
$13
Buy Now
tealight holders
$6
Buy Now
seasonal cushion
$15
Buy Now
tea kettle
$13
Buy Now
seagrass beauties
$5
Buy Now
candelabra
$15
Buy Now
mini vases
$6
Buy Now
chic white options
$9
Buy Now
Striped Mug
Scented Candle
Candle Snuffer
Potpourri
Mason Jars
Outdoor Fire Pit
Charcoal Grill
Cozy Throw
Leather Handles
Tealight Holder
Seasonal Cushions
Tea Kettle
Placemats
Candelabra
Mini Vase
Serving Platters
Start Slideshow
Decor ShoppingFall DecorIkea
Shop Story
Read Story
candle snuffer
from
$3
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds