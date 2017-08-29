 Skip Nav
Affordable Decor
6 Instant Upgrades to Make to Your Rental Kitchen
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
Small Space Living
31 Lavish Reasons We Want to Move Into a Tiny Home
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Fall Decorating Trends That Add a Wow Factor

This Fall season, decorating is all about making your space cozy yet modern and sophisticated. From bold patterns to soft neutrals, glossy metallics and matte blacks, this year's Fall decor trends are across the board, giving you lots of options to make your space your own. So whether you like to experiment with colors, patterns and textures or prefer a space that's a little more toned down, there's something for everyone this year!

Related
This Is the 1 Material You Need to Decorate With This Fall

Americana Farmhouse Style
Layering Rugs
Lots of Neutrals
Metallics
Plush Cushions and Blankets
Bold Accent Walls
Matte Black Fixtures
Antique Rugs in the Kitchen
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Decor InspirationFall DecorFall
Join The Conversation
House Tour
This Is What the Perfect House Looks Like, According to Pinterest
by Angela Elias
Millennial Home Decor Style
Decor Inspiration
What Your Age Says About Your Design Style
by Angela Elias
Design Influencers' Living Room Style
Decor Inspiration
10 Things It Girls Always Have in Their Living Rooms
by Kate McKenna
Game of Thrones Home Decor
Decor Inspiration
by Macy Cate Williams
Sofia Vergara's Home Decor Inspiration
Decor Inspiration
You Can Pick Up a Few Decorating Tips From Sofia Vergara's Instagram
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Home & Garden
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds